$8,299+ tax & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,299
- Listing ID: 9575302
- VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH167535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean LOADED Elantra GL. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with a fantastic service history. ALl highway kms as used to commute to work. Don't let the kms fool you. This is a great well maintained car, loaded with bluetooth and so much more. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. ALll backed by a 2 year warranty, Unlimited claims 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
