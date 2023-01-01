Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

200,000 KM

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9575302
  VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH167535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean LOADED Elantra GL. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced with a fantastic service history. ALl highway kms as used to commute to work. Don't let the kms fool you. This is a great well maintained car, loaded with bluetooth and so much more. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. ALll backed by a 2 year warranty, Unlimited claims 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

