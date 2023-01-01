$8,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9840284
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH269487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean Elantra. Loaded with heated seats, power package and so much more. Very very well maintained with a great service history. Runs great, with recent tires, brakes tune up as well. Great running car and great on GAS, all backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FINANCE EVERONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
