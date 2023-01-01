Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,299

+ tax & licensing
$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,299

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840284
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9DH269487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Elantra. Loaded with heated seats, power package and so much more. Very very well maintained with a great service history. Runs great, with recent tires, brakes tune up as well. Great running car and great on GAS, all backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.

WE FINANCE EVERONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

