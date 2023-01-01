$9,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9900317
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH449053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car... 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced car with recent tires, brakes, full tune up with fluid changes. No expense spared in maintaining this unit. Trded in for a new Elantra. Fully loaded with power package, heated seats and so much more. Great car, great on gas as well, all backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
