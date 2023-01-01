Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

170,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9900317
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH449053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car... 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced car with recent tires, brakes, full tune up with fluid changes. No expense spared in maintaining this unit. Trded in for a new Elantra. Fully loaded with power package, heated seats and so much more. Great car, great on gas as well, all backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

