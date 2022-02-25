Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,599

+ tax & licensing
$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

SE LTD

2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

SE LTD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,599

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8452917
  • VIN: KMHDH6AEXDU019124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Very clean and rare Elantra COUPE !!! Fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. 2 sets of wheels, dealer serviced, no accidents. Very clean car !! All maintanance up to date with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere !! Just a beautiful car !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

