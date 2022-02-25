$9,599+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
SE LTD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8452917
- VIN: KMHDH6AEXDU019124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Very clean and rare Elantra COUPE !!! Fully loaded with heated leather seats, sunroof and so much more. 2 sets of wheels, dealer serviced, no accidents. Very clean car !! All maintanance up to date with recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere !! Just a beautiful car !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
