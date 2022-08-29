Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9019426
  • VIN: KMHD35LE9DU022005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

LOADED GT !!! heated leather seats, upgraded audi with bluetooth, HUGE Panoramic roof, keyless entry and so much more !!. No accidents and very well maintained by local dealer. Has recent tires, brakes and was just tuned up as well. Very very clean car and has always been looked after properly. Ready to go !! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

