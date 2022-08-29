$11,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9019426
- VIN: KMHD35LE9DU022005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LOADED GT !!! heated leather seats, upgraded audi with bluetooth, HUGE Panoramic roof, keyless entry and so much more !!. No accidents and very well maintained by local dealer. Has recent tires, brakes and was just tuned up as well. Very very clean car and has always been looked after properly. Ready to go !! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
