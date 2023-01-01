$8,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9613927
- VIN: KMHD25LEXDU084046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!
Super clean car, fully loaded with heated seats, power package, bluetooth and so much more !! Very well mainatained car and it shows!!! 1 owner car, dealer serviced, NO ACCIDENTS. Just a great car that has very well maintained. No issues. Solid transportation, backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVEYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.