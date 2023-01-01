Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9613927
  • VIN: KMHD25LEXDU084046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Super clean car, fully loaded with heated seats, power package, bluetooth and so much more !! Very well mainatained car and it shows!!!  1 owner car, dealer serviced, NO ACCIDENTS. Just a great car that has very well maintained. No issues. Solid transportation, backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims. 750 per claim 

WE FINANCE EVEYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

