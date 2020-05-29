+ taxes & licensing
519-751-2171
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-751-2171
+ taxes & licensing
With a powerful V6 engine, and appealing design lines, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a definite top pick among the sports car coupes. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is fresh on our lot in Brantford.
Since its introduction, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe has received high praise for its bang-for-the-buck proposition. Three years later, that bang gets bigger with the pumped-up 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. This year brings a mild styling refresh for the front end and taillights, but the big news is under the hood. A new eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters also debuts, bringing with it crisper acceleration and better fuel economy than last year's six-speed auto.It's grey in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 348HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8