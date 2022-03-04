Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Genesis

198,562 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Hyundai

519-751-2171

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis

SEDAN

Location

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-751-2171

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,562KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8542910
  • Stock #: 22227R
  • VIN: KMHGC4DH7DU251086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is a sensible feature packed alternative to most expensive premium sedans. This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is fresh on our lot in Brantford.

Hyundai has successfully created a line of high-end performance-luxury sedans that are gaining traction with the public. The 2013 Hyundai Genesis Sedan is a powerful, well-equipped, mid-size luxury 4-door sedan. The Genesis Sedan lineup has been simplified for 2013 by eliminating the 4.6-liter V8 engine and base 5.0 trim levels. The larger optional infotainment display gains enhanced capabilities and additional switch gear.This sedan has 198,562 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 429HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html



Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.

Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brantford Hyundai

2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 198,562 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Versa No...
 58,965 KM
$18,200 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS ...
 72,699 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

Brantford Hyundai

463 Powerline Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-751-XXXX

(click to show)

519-751-2171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory