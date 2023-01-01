Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1691780125
  2. 1691780129
  3. 1691780132
  4. 1691780136
  5. 1691780141
  6. 1691780145
  7. 1691780151
  8. 1691780157
  9. 1691780162
  10. 1691780168
  11. 1691780174
  12. 1691780179
  13. 1691780183
  14. 1691780189
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10290237
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB6DG102998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Loaded with heated leather seats, Huge sun roof and so much more. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Very very well maintained and has been well looked after. VEry nice SUV, ready to go

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2014 Chrysler 200 4d...
 0 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento AWD...
 155,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 150,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory