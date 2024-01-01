$12,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Premium *Ltd Avail*
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained unit and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up as well. REady to go. Very clean SUV, that has been very well maintained as well. Just loaded.. Must see.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
