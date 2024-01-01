Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained unit and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up as well. REady to go. Very clean SUV, that has been very well maintained as well. Just loaded.. Must see.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

165,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Premium *Ltd Avail*

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Premium *Ltd Avail*

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB9DG089535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well maintained unit and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up as well. REady to go. Very clean SUV, that has been very well maintained as well. Just loaded.. Must see.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe