<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, only 140000kms. Delaer serviced with a great service history, Recent tires, brakes and more. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. Just loaed with heated seats, sunroof and more. Runs and drives like NEW, has been very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV !!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZT3LB0DG091753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, only 140000kms. Delaer serviced with a great service history, Recent tires, brakes and more. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. Just loaed with heated seats, sunroof and more. Runs and drives like NEW, has been very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe