Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This sleek green SUV boasts a comfortable black interior with leather seats and all the features you need to make your daily commute a breeze. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Santa Fe provides smooth and responsive performance while still achieving excellent fuel efficiency.

This well-maintained Santa Fe has 140,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a range of features designed to keep you safe and comfortable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay entertained with the CD player and cruise control for those long drives. And stay safe with advanced features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Santa Fe is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and safety.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, perfect for Canadian winters.
Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.
Heated Steering Wheel & Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling with keys and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

140,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE *Ltd Avail*

12120387

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE *Ltd Avail*

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA5DG040372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This sleek green SUV boasts a comfortable black interior with leather seats and all the features you need to make your daily commute a breeze. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Santa Fe provides smooth and responsive performance while still achieving excellent fuel efficiency.

This well-maintained Santa Fe has 140,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a range of features designed to keep you safe and comfortable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay entertained with the CD player and cruise control for those long drives. And stay safe with advanced features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Santa Fe is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and safety.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, perfect for Canadian winters.
  2. Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.
  3. Heated Steering Wheel & Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
  4. Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
  5. Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling with keys and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe