$9,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE *Ltd Avail*
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, WINTER WHEELS AND TIRES INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 2.0T Auto SE Ltd Avail at Right Choice Auto. This sleek green SUV boasts a comfortable black interior with leather seats and all the features you need to make your daily commute a breeze. With its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Santa Fe provides smooth and responsive performance while still achieving excellent fuel efficiency.
This well-maintained Santa Fe has 140,000km on the odometer and comes equipped with a range of features designed to keep you safe and comfortable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay entertained with the CD player and cruise control for those long drives. And stay safe with advanced features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This Santa Fe is a perfect blend of style, comfort, and safety.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive, perfect for Canadian winters.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of leather seats that are both stylish and comfortable.
- Heated Steering Wheel & Seats: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly Canadian mornings with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling with keys and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
