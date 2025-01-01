Menu
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this pre-owned 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish grey SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready for your next adventure. With its robust 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel-drive, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and tackle those weekend getaways. Plus, with the automatic transmission, youll enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience. This Santa Fe has been well-maintained and has 186,000km on the odometer.

This Santa Fe Limited comes loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Whether youre looking for a family vehicle or something to take you on solo adventures, this Santa Fe is up for the task. This SUV is the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and comfort.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited a must-see:

Turbocharged Power: Experience the thrill of responsive acceleration with the 2.0T engine.
All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the sure-footed grip of all-wheel drive.
Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of the black leather interior.
Spacious Versatility: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families.
Reliable Performance: The Hyundai Santa Fe is known for its dependable track record.

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED

12868220

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
186,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLAXDG031327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this pre-owned 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish grey SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready for your next adventure. With its robust 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel-drive, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and tackle those weekend getaways. Plus, with the automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience. This Santa Fe has been well-maintained and has 186,000km on the odometer.

This Santa Fe Limited comes loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or something to take you on solo adventures, this Santa Fe is up for the task. This SUV is the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and comfort.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited a must-see:

  • Turbocharged Power: Experience the thrill of responsive acceleration with the 2.0T engine.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the sure-footed grip of all-wheel drive.
  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of the black leather interior.
  • Spacious Versatility: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families.
  • Reliable Performance: The Hyundai Santa Fe is known for its dependable track record.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe