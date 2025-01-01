$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4DR 2.0T AUTO LIMITED
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this pre-owned 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish grey SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready for your next adventure. With its robust 4-cylinder turbo engine and all-wheel-drive, you can confidently navigate snowy roads and tackle those weekend getaways. Plus, with the automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience. This Santa Fe has been well-maintained and has 186,000km on the odometer.
This Santa Fe Limited comes loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or something to take you on solo adventures, this Santa Fe is up for the task. This SUV is the perfect blend of practicality, performance, and comfort.
Here are some of the standout features that make this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited a must-see:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience the thrill of responsive acceleration with the 2.0T engine.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the sure-footed grip of all-wheel drive.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfort of the black leather interior.
- Spacious Versatility: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families.
- Reliable Performance: The Hyundai Santa Fe is known for its dependable track record.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Five Star Auto
Five Star Auto
Call Dealer
519-759-XXXX(click to show)
519-759-7196