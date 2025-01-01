Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto XL Luxury in silver thats ready to take you on your next adventure. This Santa Fe, with its sophisticated black interior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride, perfect for families or anyone who needs extra room. With 195,000 km on the odometer, this SUV has proven its durability and is eager to provide many more years of dependable service.</p><p>This Santa Fe is equipped with a powerful 3.3L engine and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a confident and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This versatile SUV is ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways, offering a blend of practicality and luxury thats hard to beat. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see how this Santa Fe can fit into your life!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features that make this Santa Fe an excellent choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence and safety.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and road trips.</li><li><strong>Luxury Trim:</strong> Experience premium comfort and style with high-end features.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> A proven engine and transmission combination.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortless driving in every situation.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

195,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY

13170512

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0DU011200

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

