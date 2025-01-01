$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Right Choice Auto has a fantastic 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto XL Luxury in silver that's ready to take you on your next adventure. This Santa Fe, with its sophisticated black interior, offers a comfortable and stylish ride, perfect for families or anyone who needs extra room. With 195,000 km on the odometer, this SUV has proven its durability and is eager to provide many more years of dependable service.
This Santa Fe is equipped with a powerful 3.3L engine and smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a confident and enjoyable driving experience. Its all-wheel-drive system provides superior traction and control, especially during those unpredictable Canadian winters. This versatile SUV is ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways, offering a blend of practicality and luxury that's hard to beat. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see how this Santa Fe can fit into your life!
Here are some of the standout features that make this Santa Fe an excellent choice:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence and safety.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and road trips.
- Luxury Trim: Experience premium comfort and style with high-end features.
- Reliable Performance: A proven engine and transmission combination.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving in every situation.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
