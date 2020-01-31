Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Brantford.



Hyundai designed this Santa Fe to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe is a smart choice. This SUV has 136,547 kms. It's orange in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 264HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



