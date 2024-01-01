Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean SONATA 11 LIMITED model so just loadedwith feautures. Heated leather seats, sunroof, and so mucj MORE !! 1 OWNER car, NO ACCIDENTS, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Just a great car tha has been well looked after and it shows. Very very well maintained !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Hyundai Sonata

185,000 KM

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEC4AC0DH656527

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SONATA 11 LIMITED model so just loadedwith feautures. Heated leather seats, sunroof, and so mucj MORE !! 1 OWNER car, NO ACCIDENTS, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Just a great car tha has been well looked after and it shows. Very very well maintained !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

