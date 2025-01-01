Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS, available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and family adventures. With just 18,000km on the odometer, this Sonata is practically brand new, offering the reliability and peace of mind you deserve.

This well-equipped GLS model comes packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. From the comfortable heated mirrors to the powerful anti-lock brakes and side airbags, you can confidently navigate any road conditions. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control for effortless driving, while the integrated CD player and powerful audio system keep you entertained along the way.

Here are five features that make this Hyundai Sonata a standout choice:

Low Mileage: With only 180000km, this Sonata is practically brand new, offering years of trouble-free driving ahead.
Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and sophisticated black sedan.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample cargo space for all your needs.
Packed with Features: From heated mirrors to cruise control and a powerful audio system, this Sonata is loaded with convenience and safety features.
Reliable Performance: The Sonatas fuel-efficient engine and robust build make it a dependable choice for years to come.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this fantastic Hyundai Sonata GLS firsthand. You wont be disappointed!

2013 Hyundai Sonata

180,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

2013 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC4DH545675

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS, available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and family adventures. With just 18,000km on the odometer, this Sonata is practically brand new, offering the reliability and peace of mind you deserve.

This well-equipped GLS model comes packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. From the comfortable heated mirrors to the powerful anti-lock brakes and side airbags, you can confidently navigate any road conditions. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control for effortless driving, while the integrated CD player and powerful audio system keep you entertained along the way.

Here are five features that make this Hyundai Sonata a standout choice:

  1. Low Mileage: With only 180000km, this Sonata is practically brand new, offering years of trouble-free driving ahead.
  2. Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and sophisticated black sedan.
  3. Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample cargo space for all your needs.
  4. Packed with Features: From heated mirrors to cruise control and a powerful audio system, this Sonata is loaded with convenience and safety features.
  5. Reliable Performance: The Sonata's fuel-efficient engine and robust build make it a dependable choice for years to come.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this fantastic Hyundai Sonata GLS firsthand. You won't be disappointed!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Sonata