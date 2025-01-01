$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
2013 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's easy on the wallet? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS, available at Right Choice Auto. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with black leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes and family adventures. With just 18,000km on the odometer, this Sonata is practically brand new, offering the reliability and peace of mind you deserve.
This well-equipped GLS model comes packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience. From the comfortable heated mirrors to the powerful anti-lock brakes and side airbags, you can confidently navigate any road conditions. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and cruise control for effortless driving, while the integrated CD player and powerful audio system keep you entertained along the way.
Here are five features that make this Hyundai Sonata a standout choice:
- Low Mileage: With only 180000km, this Sonata is practically brand new, offering years of trouble-free driving ahead.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with this stylish and sophisticated black sedan.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy comfortable seating and ample cargo space for all your needs.
- Packed with Features: From heated mirrors to cruise control and a powerful audio system, this Sonata is loaded with convenience and safety features.
- Reliable Performance: The Sonata's fuel-efficient engine and robust build make it a dependable choice for years to come.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to experience this fantastic Hyundai Sonata GLS firsthand. You won't be disappointed!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797