$9,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8529020
- VIN: 5NPEB4ACXDH706451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Fully Loaded GLS unit with heated seats, sunroof, bluetooth and so much more. !! NO ACCIDENTS, 2 OWNER CAR. ALL HIGHWAY KMS as was used to commute. Rust proofed yearly and it shows. Car is in fantastic shape. No expense spared on maintenance. Recent brakes, and full tune up. This is a great car ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.