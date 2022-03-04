Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

205,000 KM

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529020
  • VIN: 5NPEB4ACXDH706451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Fully Loaded GLS unit with heated seats, sunroof, bluetooth and so much more. !! NO ACCIDENTS, 2 OWNER CAR. ALL HIGHWAY KMS as was used to commute. Rust proofed yearly and it shows. Car is in fantastic shape. No expense spared on maintenance. Recent brakes, and full tune up. This is a great car ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

