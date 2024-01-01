Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean TUCSON !!!! Very very clean and with an even better service history. NO ACCIDENTS. JUst LOADED with heated seats, sunroof and so much more. ALL maintanence is all up to date. Just had major service and inspection. GREAT SUV !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2013 Hyundai Tucson

170,000 KM

$8,999

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AC5DU599249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean TUCSON !!!! Very very clean and with an even better service history. NO ACCIDENTS. JUst LOADED with heated seats, sunroof and so much more. ALL maintanence is all up to date. Just had major service and inspection. GREAT SUV !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

