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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p>ONE OWNER !!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for all your adventures? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this well-maintained 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL. Finished in a striking blue exterior with a comfortable black interior, this Tucson offers the perfect blend of practicality and modern design. Its the ideal choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open road, providing a smooth and efficient ride for you and your passengers.</p><p>With a reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Tucson delivers an engaging driving experience. The 4-door SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for cargo and passengers, making it a fantastic option for families, commuters, or anyone who needs a bit more room. This particular Tucson has seen 135,000 kilometers of reliable service, proving its enduring quality.</p><p>This 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see why this SUV is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Tucson shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Blue Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the eye-catching blue paint that exudes a sense of style and sophistication.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a refined black cabin designed for comfort and durability on every drive.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and longer journeys.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Gain the versatility you need with a roomy interior and ample cargo space for all your gear and groceries.</li><li><strong>Reliable 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making every trip economical and enjoyable.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Hyundai Tucson

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14081823

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3ACXDU548958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

ONE OWNER !!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for all your adventures? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this well-maintained 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL. Finished in a striking blue exterior with a comfortable black interior, this Tucson offers the perfect blend of practicality and modern design. It's the ideal choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open road, providing a smooth and efficient ride for you and your passengers.

With a reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Tucson delivers an engaging driving experience. The 4-door SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for cargo and passengers, making it a fantastic option for families, commuters, or anyone who needs a bit more room. This particular Tucson has seen 135,000 kilometers of reliable service, proving its enduring quality.

This 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see why this SUV is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Here are 5 features that make this Tucson shine:

  • Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the eye-catching blue paint that exudes a sense of style and sophistication.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined black cabin designed for comfort and durability on every drive.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and longer journeys.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Gain the versatility you need with a roomy interior and ample cargo space for all your gear and groceries.
  • Reliable 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making every trip economical and enjoyable.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Hyundai Tucson