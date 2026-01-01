$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GL
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
ONE OWNER !!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for all your adventures? Right Choice Auto is excited to present this well-maintained 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL. Finished in a striking blue exterior with a comfortable black interior, this Tucson offers the perfect blend of practicality and modern design. It's the ideal choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open road, providing a smooth and efficient ride for you and your passengers.
With a reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Tucson delivers an engaging driving experience. The 4-door SUV/Crossover body style provides ample space for cargo and passengers, making it a fantastic option for families, commuters, or anyone who needs a bit more room. This particular Tucson has seen 135,000 kilometers of reliable service, proving its enduring quality.
This 2013 Hyundai Tucson GL is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see why this SUV is the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Here are 5 features that make this Tucson shine:
- Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with the eye-catching blue paint that exudes a sense of style and sophistication.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined black cabin designed for comfort and durability on every drive.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and longer journeys.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Gain the versatility you need with a roomy interior and ample cargo space for all your gear and groceries.
- Reliable 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience a great balance of performance and fuel efficiency, making every trip economical and enjoyable.
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