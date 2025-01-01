Menu
Looking for a sporty and stylish ride that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo! With its unique three-door design, this coupe turns heads wherever it goes. The Matte Grey exterior is sleek and modern, while the black and blue interior offers a sporty and sophisticated touch. Under the hood, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers plenty of power, making this a fun car to drive.

This Veloster is perfect for those who value both style and functionality. At Five Star Auto, weve taken great care of this pre-owned vehicle and its ready for its next adventure with 140,000km on the odometer.

Here are five of its standout features:

Matte Grey Exterior: This unique paint finish sets this Veloster apart from the crowd.
Turbocharged Engine: The powerful four-cylinder engine delivers a thrilling driving experience.
Sporty Interior: The black and blue interior is both stylish and comfortable.
Three-Door Design: The unique three-door layout offers a distinct and practical design.
Front Wheel Drive: This efficient drive system provides excellent traction and handling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

140,000 KM

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo w/Matte Grey

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo w/Matte Grey

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE4DU131041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sporty and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo! With its unique three-door design, this coupe turns heads wherever it goes. The Matte Grey exterior is sleek and modern, while the black and blue interior offers a sporty and sophisticated touch. Under the hood, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers plenty of power, making this a fun car to drive.

This Veloster is perfect for those who value both style and functionality. At Five Star Auto, we've taken great care of this pre-owned vehicle and it's ready for its next adventure with 140,000km on the odometer.

Here are five of its standout features:

  1. Matte Grey Exterior: This unique paint finish sets this Veloster apart from the crowd.
  2. Turbocharged Engine: The powerful four-cylinder engine delivers a thrilling driving experience.
  3. Sporty Interior: The black and blue interior is both stylish and comfortable.
  4. Three-Door Design: The unique three-door layout offers a distinct and practical design.
  5. Front Wheel Drive: This efficient drive system provides excellent traction and handling.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

