2013 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo w/Matte Grey
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sporty and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo! With its unique three-door design, this coupe turns heads wherever it goes. The Matte Grey exterior is sleek and modern, while the black and blue interior offers a sporty and sophisticated touch. Under the hood, the turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers plenty of power, making this a fun car to drive.
This Veloster is perfect for those who value both style and functionality. At Five Star Auto, we've taken great care of this pre-owned vehicle and it's ready for its next adventure with 140,000km on the odometer.
Here are five of its standout features:
- Matte Grey Exterior: This unique paint finish sets this Veloster apart from the crowd.
- Turbocharged Engine: The powerful four-cylinder engine delivers a thrilling driving experience.
- Sporty Interior: The black and blue interior is both stylish and comfortable.
- Three-Door Design: The unique three-door layout offers a distinct and practical design.
- Front Wheel Drive: This efficient drive system provides excellent traction and handling.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Five Star Auto
