CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Step into luxury and adventure with this 2013 Infiniti QX56, available now at Right Choice Auto. This 4WD 7-passenger SUV boasts a bold red exterior and a spacious tan leather interior. The powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine is ready to tackle any terrain, while the smooth automatic transmission ensures a comfortable ride. With 220,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of adventure.

This QX56 is loaded with premium features, including a sunroof/moonroof to enjoy the open sky, heated steering wheel for cozy winter commutes, and a premium sound system for an immersive listening experience. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. This QX56 is perfect for families or those seeking a spacious and stylish SUV.

Here are 5 features that make this QX56 stand out:

Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with this expansive sunroof.
Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the heated steering wheel.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the top-of-the-line sound system.
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Transport the whole family in comfort and style with this spacious SUV.
Leather Seating: Enjoy the luxury of leather seats, offering both comfort and durability.

2013 Infiniti QX56

220,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti QX56

4WD 4dr 7-pass

12418521

2013 Infiniti QX56

4WD 4dr 7-pass

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ2NEXD9040778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Infiniti QX56