$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti QX56
4WD 4dr 7-pass
2013 Infiniti QX56
4WD 4dr 7-pass
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Step into luxury and adventure with this 2013 Infiniti QX56, available now at Right Choice Auto. This 4WD 7-passenger SUV boasts a bold red exterior and a spacious tan leather interior. The powerful 5.6L 8-cylinder engine is ready to tackle any terrain, while the smooth automatic transmission ensures a comfortable ride. With 220,000km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more miles of adventure.
This QX56 is loaded with premium features, including a sunroof/moonroof to enjoy the open sky, heated steering wheel for cozy winter commutes, and a premium sound system for an immersive listening experience. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system. This QX56 is perfect for families or those seeking a spacious and stylish SUV.
Here are 5 features that make this QX56 stand out:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with this expansive sunroof.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on chilly mornings with the heated steering wheel.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the top-of-the-line sound system.
- Spacious 7-Passenger Seating: Transport the whole family in comfort and style with this spacious SUV.
- Leather Seating: Enjoy the luxury of leather seats, offering both comfort and durability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797