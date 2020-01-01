+ taxes & licensing
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
FOUR (4) AVAILABLE- INDENTICAL 2013 INTERNATIONAL 4300 S/A DUMP TRUCKS WITH HYDRAULIC BRAKES- Super Clean Non-smoker trucks that have been exceptionally well maintained. Coming out of a Fleet from one of Canada's Largest Commercial Construction firms. 11.5 Foot All Steel Dump Boxes with Dual Sealed Storage Lockers and Barn Door Style Tailgates. Allison Automatic Transmission. Hydraulic Brakes- Anyone with a G-License can drive and operate these trucks. Simple to Operate. Air Conditioning + Cab Heaters. Equipped with on-board Air Compressors for running Air Tools. Fleet Maintained to the highest standards. Confidently Ontario Certified, E-Tested and Yellow Stickered for $35800.
GVWR: 11565KG (25495 Lbs)
No extra fees, plus HST and plates only.
We do have Financing Programs Available OAC and would be happy further discuss those options over the Phone, Text or Email.
Please be Mindful that we are a Two (2) Man Crew and function off Appointment Only.
You must Call, Text or Message prior to coming out. Phone Numbers are listed but Facebook sometimes Hides them.
Please Refrain from the 'Is This Available' Auto-Message. Listings are taken down as soon as they are sold.
