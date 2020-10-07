Menu
2013 International DuraStar

77,000 KM

Details Description

$41,800

+ tax & licensing
$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

2013 International DuraStar

2013 International DuraStar

CreCab Dump

2013 International DuraStar

CreCab Dump

Location

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

905-308-2384

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $1,500

$41,800

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6079671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

International diesel automatic crew cab dump truck 11.5 foot all steel dump box with steel vaulted toolboxes. Comes equipped with onboard compressor and compressor air tank. Exceptional condition inside and out runs and operates perfect

J. Domotor Enterprises

J. Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

