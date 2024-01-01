Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>4X4 Jeep !!! In nice shape. JUst had NEW BRAKES done, tune up, freah service. Recent suspension and tune up done. LOADED with bluetooth as well. Great Jeep ready to go anywhere !! NO ACCIDENTS !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2013 Jeep Compass

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1706114839
  2. 1706114840
  3. 1706114842
  4. 1706114844
  5. 1706114846
  6. 1706114849
  7. 1706114851
  8. 1706114853
  9. 1706114854
  10. 1706114856
  11. 1706114858
  12. 1706114859
  13. 1706114861
  14. 1706114863
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB8DD167943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

4X4 Jeep !!! In nice shape. JUst had NEW BRAKES done, tune up, freah service. Recent suspension and tune up done. LOADED with bluetooth as well. Great Jeep ready to go anywhere !! NO ACCIDENTS !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB 150,000 KM $8,299 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 180,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 180,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Compass