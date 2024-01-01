$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB8DD167943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
4X4 Jeep !!! In nice shape. JUst had NEW BRAKES done, tune up, freah service. Recent suspension and tune up done. LOADED with bluetooth as well. Great Jeep ready to go anywhere !! NO ACCIDENTS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Email Right Choice Auto
