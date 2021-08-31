Menu
2013 Jeep Compass

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2013 Jeep Compass

2013 Jeep Compass

North 4X4 *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Mth Wrnty

2013 Jeep Compass

North 4X4 *Clean Carfax* Certified w/ 6 Mth Wrnty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

217,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7847988
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB1DD270153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 UPDATE: OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No Appointment needed for test drives. Open 9am-5pm Mon - Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. 519-759-7196.

 

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - CLEAN CARFAX - 4x4, AUX, Power Options, Keyless Entry, and more

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Included

