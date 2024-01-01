$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Laredo
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Laredo Limited. Just loaded with heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS, just a nice clean solid suv that has been well looked after and it shows, Great SUV, ready to go JEEP !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
