CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Rebuilt tranmission, motor has been freshed up. DONT LETS THE KMS fool you .. Excellent maintenance history

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Calling all adventure seekers! Right Choice Auto is excited to present a pre-owned 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sport, ready to take you off-road and beyond. This iconic red Jeep boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling ride no matter the terrain. With its grey interior, spacious 4-door design, and a 250,000km history of reliable performance, this Wrangler is built to last.

Prepare to turn heads with this rugged and stylish SUV. Its signature Jeep design exudes confidence, while its robust features make it perfect for tackling any challenge. Inside, youll find comfortable bucket seats and a host of convenience features to keep you connected and comfortable.

Here are five standout features that make this Wrangler a top choice:

Go Anywhere, Do Anything: The Wranglers 4-wheel drive system lets you conquer any terrain, from snowy roads to rugged trails.
Power and Performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for both highway cruising and off-road excursions.
Rugged and Reliable: The Wranglers robust build and proven track record ensure years of reliable performance.
Iconic Design: The Jeep Wranglers timeless design is instantly recognizable and turns heads wherever you go.
Spacious and Comfortable: The 4-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways.

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
250,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG0DL539738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

