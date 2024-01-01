$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sport
2013 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS. Rebuilt tranmission, motor has been freshed up. DONT LETS THE KMS fool you .. Excellent maintenance history
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Calling all adventure seekers! Right Choice Auto is excited to present a pre-owned 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sport, ready to take you off-road and beyond. This iconic red Jeep boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling ride no matter the terrain. With its grey interior, spacious 4-door design, and a 250,000km history of reliable performance, this Wrangler is built to last.
Prepare to turn heads with this rugged and stylish SUV. Its signature Jeep design exudes confidence, while its robust features make it perfect for tackling any challenge. Inside, you'll find comfortable bucket seats and a host of convenience features to keep you connected and comfortable.
Here are five standout features that make this Wrangler a top choice:
- Go Anywhere, Do Anything: The Wrangler's 4-wheel drive system lets you conquer any terrain, from snowy roads to rugged trails.
- Power and Performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for both highway cruising and off-road excursions.
- Rugged and Reliable: The Wrangler's robust build and proven track record ensure years of reliable performance.
- Iconic Design: The Jeep Wrangler's timeless design is instantly recognizable and turns heads wherever you go.
- Spacious and Comfortable: The 4-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
