CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4x4! This green beauty is packed with features that will make your adventures unforgettable. With its powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, youll have the power to tackle any road or trail. The black interior offers a comfortable and stylish space for you and your passengers, with features like power windows, locks, and mirrors for your convenience. This Wrangler is ready to take you anywhere, with a 4-wheel drive system that can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way. And with its impressive 220,000 km on the odometer, this Jeep is just getting started!

This is your chance to own a classic Jeep Wrangler that combines off-road prowess with everyday practicality. Its the perfect vehicle for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors or simply wants a vehicle that stands out from the crowd. At Right Choice Auto, we take pride in offering quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. Stop by our dealership today to test drive this incredible Wrangler and experience the freedom of the open road for yourself!

Here are five standout features that make this Jeep Wrangler truly special:

4-wheel drive: This Jeep is built for adventure and can take you anywhere.
Powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine: Enjoy plenty of power for off-roading and highway driving.
Black Leather Interior: Experience comfort and style in this rugged SUV.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes while you cruise.
Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even in the coldest weather.

2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4DR SAHARA
$12,999 + tax & licensing
220,000 KM
VIN 1c4bjweg8dl537489
Exterior Colour: Green
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 6-cylinder
Doors: 4-door
Passengers: 5

Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

