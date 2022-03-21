Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Forte

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX Plus

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8920399
  • VIN: KNAFT4A24D5659259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Very clean Fotre LX Plus model. Fully loaded with power convenience package and bluetooth and more !! Very well looked after car and it shows, 1 owner, no issues, drives like a new car. Has always been looked after and it shows. Just a solid car, GAS SAVER !! 2 year warranty included, 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 125,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra 4d...
 130,000 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento AWD...
 190,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory