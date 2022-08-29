$6,000+ tax & licensing
519-304-5277
2013 Kia Forte
LX Plus
Location
Hawes Motors
38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,000
- Listing ID: 9087505
- Stock #: K660691
- VIN: KNAFT4A2XD5660691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,386 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2L 4Cyl, bluetooth, air, cruise, power windows, USB input. 180386 kms This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Our hassle free, haggle free pricing means you buy in confidence knowing you got the best price every time! Warranties available on all vehicles! All vehicles are CarFax Canada verified and come with a detailed vehicle history report. Come by or call us for more details 519-304-KARS (5277). PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING. Come see what makes us different! *Down payment may be required Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.
Vehicle Features
