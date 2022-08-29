Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Forte

180,386 KM

Details Description Features

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Hawes Motors

519-304-5277

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Forte

LX Plus

Location

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

519-304-5277

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

180,386KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087505
  • Stock #: K660691
  • VIN: KNAFT4A2XD5660691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K660691
  • Mileage 180,386 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2L 4Cyl, bluetooth, air, cruise, power windows, USB input. 180386 kms This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Our hassle free, haggle free pricing means you buy in confidence knowing you got the best price every time! Warranties available on all vehicles! All vehicles are CarFax Canada verified and come with a detailed vehicle history report. Come by or call us for more details 519-304-KARS (5277). PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING. Come see what makes us different! *Down payment may be required Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hawes Motors

2015 Ford Focus SE
 151,287 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 129,909 KM
$11,695 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 159,452 KM
$12,195 + tax & lic

Email Hawes Motors

Hawes Motors

Hawes Motors

38 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3R 5K1

Call Dealer

519-304-XXXX

(click to show)

519-304-5277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory