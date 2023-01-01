$10,999+ tax & licensing
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Kia Optima
2013 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10419729
- VIN: KNAGM4A74D5349223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, very well equiped with sunroof, heated seats and so much more. In excellent shape. Runs great, looks great, recent tires, brakes tune up and more. This is a well equiped car that has been well taken car of. !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2