<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>Super clean EX Optima... Loaded with heated leather seats, power everything, back up camera, bluetooth and so much more. ONLY 130000 kms. Very very well looked after and it shows... Just a great car, looks great and very well equiped as well. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Kia Optima

130,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX Turbo+

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX Turbo+

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAGN4A66D5416425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean EX Optima... Loaded with heated leather seats, power everything, back up camera, bluetooth and so much more. ONLY 130000 kms. Very very well looked after and it shows... Just a great car, looks great and very well equiped as well. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Optima