2013 Kia Optima
LX+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8291604
- VIN: KNAGM4A78D5316080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANYU INCLUDED !!
WOW 86000kms ONLY !!! Like NEW, super clean car. Dealer serviced, 1 owner, no accidents. Car has a great service history, always serevived at dealer. REcent tires, brakes and fresh tune up. Like NEW. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, bluetooth and so much more. Great car, great on gas, very reliable and super easy to maintain. Just a joy to drive !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
