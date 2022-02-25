Menu
2013 Kia Optima

86,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
LX+

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8291604
  • VIN: KNAGM4A78D5316080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANYU INCLUDED !!

WOW 86000kms ONLY !!! Like NEW, super clean car. Dealer serviced, 1 owner, no accidents. Car has a great service history, always serevived at dealer. REcent tires, brakes and fresh tune up. Like NEW. Fully loaded with heated leather seats, bluetooth and so much more. Great car, great on gas, very reliable and super easy to maintain. Just a joy to drive !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

