2013 Kia Optima

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4dr Sdn Auto LX+

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8672768
  • VIN: KNAGM4A70D5387189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean, 1 Owner car, DEALER SERVICED with a great service history. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Just a great solid car that has been always looked after. Fully loaded with power package as well with COLD A/C. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Great on fuel as well. Clean relieable car that is ready to go. 2 Year warranty included. 750 per claim amaount

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

