$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Kia Optima
4dr Sdn Auto LX+
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8672768
- VIN: KNAGM4A70D5387189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean, 1 Owner car, DEALER SERVICED with a great service history. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Just a great solid car that has been always looked after. Fully loaded with power package as well with COLD A/C. Recent tires, brakes and tune up as well. Great on fuel as well. Clean relieable car that is ready to go. 2 Year warranty included. 750 per claim amaount
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.