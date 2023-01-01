$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2013 Kia Rio
2013 Kia Rio
LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10465116
- VIN: KNADM4A36D6187654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Very clean Rio !! Loaded with convience package as well. Bletooth and more. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well.. REcent brakes, tires, tune up and more. Great service history, very well kept and maintained car..
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2