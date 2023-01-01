Menu
2013 Kia Rio

160,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465116
  • VIN: KNADM4A36D6187654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean Rio !! Loaded with convience package as well. Bletooth and more. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well.. REcent brakes, tires, tune up and more. Great service history, very well kept and maintained car..

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

