2013 Kia Rio

165,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean RIO, NO ACCIDENTS, EX model, loaded with convience package, sunroof and more. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, suspension, and more. Nice car, very well looked after and it shows. Drives GREAT!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

