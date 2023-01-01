$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
EX
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10520535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean RIO, NO ACCIDENTS, EX model, loaded with convience package, sunroof and more. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, suspension, and more. Nice car, very well looked after and it shows. Drives GREAT!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
