2013 Kia Rio

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10520535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.