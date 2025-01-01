$8,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! JUST LOADED !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2013 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sporty hatchback boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, navigating the city streets will be a breeze. This Rio has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with only 150,000km on the odometer.
This Rio SX w/UVO is loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. Stay comfortable year-round with automatic climate control and heated mirrors. And with the added safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, you can drive with peace of mind.
This Kia Rio offers an incredible blend of style, performance, and features. Come down to Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and see for yourself what makes this hatchback so special!
Vehicle Features
