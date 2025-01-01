Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! JUST LOADED !! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2013 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sporty hatchback boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, navigating the city streets will be a breeze. This Rio has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with only 150,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This Rio SX w/UVO is loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. Stay comfortable year-round with automatic climate control and heated mirrors. And with the added safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, you can drive with peace of mind.</p><p>This Kia Rio offers an incredible blend of style, performance, and features. Come down to Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and see for yourself what makes this hatchback so special!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN5A34D6808652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2013 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto SX w/UVO, now available at Right Choice Auto! This sporty hatchback boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, turning heads wherever you go. With its peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, navigating the city streets will be a breeze. This Rio has been well-maintained and is ready for its next adventure with only 150,000km on the odometer.

This Rio SX w/UVO is loaded with features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. Stay comfortable year-round with automatic climate control and heated mirrors. And with the added safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, you can drive with peace of mind.

This Kia Rio offers an incredible blend of style, performance, and features. Come down to Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and see for yourself what makes this hatchback so special!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

