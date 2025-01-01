$7,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
4dr Sdn Auto LX+ ECO
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Rio LX+ ECO, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek red sedan boasts a comfortable black interior and a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, perfect for zipping around town. With only 140,000km on the odometer, this Rio is just getting started.
This Kia Rio is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as a tilt steering wheel for personalized comfort. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And for those chilly mornings, heated mirrors ensure clear visibility.
This 2013 Kia Rio LX+ ECO is ready to take you wherever you need to go. Come down to Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and see for yourself!
Vehicle Features
