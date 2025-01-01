Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that wont break the bank? Check out this stunning 2013 Kia Rio SX available now at Right Choice Auto! This sharp-looking Rio comes in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a warm brown interior that offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.6L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. This Rio has been well-maintained and has just 115,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2013 Kia Rio SX is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Youll appreciate the convenience of the automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. The front-wheel-drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, and with four doors, this Rio offers easy access for passengers and cargo. Its hatchback design provides incredible versatility, allowing you to easily load and unload groceries, luggage, or anything else your busy life demands.</p><p>Here are five standout features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Integrated Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again! The built-in navigation system will guide you to your destination with ease.</li><li><strong>Sporty SX Trim:</strong> Enjoy a premium feel with upgraded features and a sporty design that turns heads.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 1.6L engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Hatchback Versatility:</strong> The Rios hatchback design offers exceptional cargo space and flexibility.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Kia Rio

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto SX w/Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
12968366

2013 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto SX w/Navigation

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1757775578783
  2. 1757775579266
  3. 1757775579735
  4. 1757775580204
  5. 1757775580607
  6. 1757775581020
  7. 1757775581443
  8. 1757775581847
  9. 1757775582254
  10. 1757775582700
  11. 1757775583119
  12. 1757775583540
  13. 1757775583972
  14. 1757775584426
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN5A31D6885446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Check out this stunning 2013 Kia Rio SX available now at Right Choice Auto! This sharp-looking Rio comes in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a warm brown interior that offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.6L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. This Rio has been well-maintained and has just 115,000km on the odometer.

This 2013 Kia Rio SX is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the convenience of the automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. The front-wheel-drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, and with four doors, this Rio offers easy access for passengers and cargo. Its hatchback design provides incredible versatility, allowing you to easily load and unload groceries, luggage, or anything else your busy life demands.

Here are five standout features you'll love:

  • Integrated Navigation: Never get lost again! The built-in navigation system will guide you to your destination with ease.
  • Sporty SX Trim: Enjoy a premium feel with upgraded features and a sporty design that turns heads.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 1.6L engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.
  • Hatchback Versatility: The Rio's hatchback design offers exceptional cargo space and flexibility.
  • Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 2.0L PREMIUM 145,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 125,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento AWD 4DR LX V6 7-SEATER for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Kia Sorento AWD 4DR LX V6 7-SEATER 140,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Rio