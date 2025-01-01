$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto SX w/Navigation
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and practical hatchback that won't break the bank? Check out this stunning 2013 Kia Rio SX available now at Right Choice Auto! This sharp-looking Rio comes in a sleek gray exterior, complemented by a warm brown interior that offers a comfortable and inviting cabin. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.6L engine, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. This Rio has been well-maintained and has just 115,000km on the odometer.
This 2013 Kia Rio SX is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You'll appreciate the convenience of the automatic transmission, making your daily commute a breeze. The front-wheel-drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, and with four doors, this Rio offers easy access for passengers and cargo. Its hatchback design provides incredible versatility, allowing you to easily load and unload groceries, luggage, or anything else your busy life demands.
Here are five standout features you'll love:
- Integrated Navigation: Never get lost again! The built-in navigation system will guide you to your destination with ease.
- Sporty SX Trim: Enjoy a premium feel with upgraded features and a sporty design that turns heads.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 1.6L engine sips fuel, saving you money at the pump.
- Hatchback Versatility: The Rio's hatchback design offers exceptional cargo space and flexibility.
- Automatic Transmission: Provides a smooth and effortless driving experience.

