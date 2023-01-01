$9,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9844631
- VIN: KNADM5A36D6873733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Super clean Rio. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very wellmaintained car and it shows. Full power package with heated seats, bluetooth and more. Very well maintained, dealer serviced car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Just a great running car, backed by a 2 year warranty as well.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
