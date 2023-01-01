Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1681752190
  2. 1681752193
  3. 1681752197
  4. 1681752201
  5. 1681752205
  6. 1681752210
  7. 1681752214
  8. 1681752217
  9. 1681752221
  10. 1681752225
  11. 1681752230
  12. 1681752234
  13. 1681752238
  14. 1681752242
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844631
  • VIN: KNADM5A36D6873733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Super clean Rio. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very wellmaintained car and it shows. Full power package with heated seats, bluetooth and more. Very well maintained, dealer serviced car. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up etc. Just a great running car, backed by a 2 year warranty as well.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra
200,000 KM
$8,299 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Escape 4WD...
 175,000 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 170,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory