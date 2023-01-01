$8,599+ tax & licensing
$8,599
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9990272
- VIN: KNADM4A30D6291721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WIRH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean Rio !! Loaded with power package, bluetooth and more. 1 OWNER> NO ACCIDENTS !!! very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and tune up. 2nd set of rims with winter tires. GAS SAVER !! Just a great, clean reliable car. Ready to go
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
