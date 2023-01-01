Menu
2013 Kia Rio

180,000 KM

Details

$8,599

+ tax & licensing
$8,599

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,599

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990272
  • VIN: KNADM4A30D6291721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WIRH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Rio !! Loaded with power package, bluetooth and more. 1 OWNER> NO ACCIDENTS !!! very very well maintained car with recent tires, brakes and tune up. 2nd set of rims with winter tires. GAS SAVER !! Just a great, clean reliable car. Ready to go 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

