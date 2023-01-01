Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

2013 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520595
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A66DG382958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean Sorento 1 OWNER CAR !!! Very very well mainatined. DRIVES LIKE NEW !!! Fully loaded with convience package and bluetooth and more. Recent tires, brakes tune up as well. Very clean and well looked after SUV.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

