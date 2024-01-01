$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice Clean SORENTO !!! 1 OWNER car. Very very well looked after and it shows. ONLY 135000kms Really nice driver, fully loaded. Recent tires and brakes. Just had tune up as well. Redady to go anywhere !! Solid SUV !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
+ taxes & licensing
