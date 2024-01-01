Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice Clean SORENTO !!! 1 OWNER car. Very very well looked after and it shows. ONLY 135000kms Really nice driver, fully loaded. Recent tires and brakes. Just had tune up as well. Redady to go anywhere !! Solid SUV !!

2013 Kia Sorento

135,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento

LX

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKT3A63DG330042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice Clean SORENTO !!! 1 OWNER car. Very very well looked after and it shows. ONLY 135000kms Really nice driver, fully loaded. Recent tires and brakes. Just had tune up as well. Redady to go anywhere !! Solid SUV !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Kia Sorento