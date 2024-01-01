$8,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento
FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Sorento LX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty features a spacious and comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra room. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Sorento is ready to tackle your daily commute with ease.
This well-maintained Sorento comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and cruise in comfort with cruise control and tilt steering. At 135,000km, this Sorento still has plenty of life left in it, and it's ready to take you on your next adventure!
Here are 5 features that will make you say "Wow!"
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: The Sorento offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra space.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient engine that still delivers plenty of power.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience with the automatic transmission.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated side mirrors.
- Safety Features Galore: Feel confident behind the wheel with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control.
Vehicle Features
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797