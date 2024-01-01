Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! NO ACCIDENTS, LOW KMS !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Sorento LX, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty features a spacious and comfortable charcoal interior, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra room. With a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this Sorento is ready to tackle your daily commute with ease.</p><p>This well-maintained Sorento comes equipped with a variety of features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and cruise in comfort with cruise control and tilt steering. At 135,000km, this Sorento still has plenty of life left in it, and its ready to take you on your next adventure!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you say Wow!</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Interior:</strong> The Sorento offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who enjoys a bit of extra space.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump with this efficient engine that still delivers plenty of power.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a seamless and comfortable driving experience with the automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days with heated side mirrors.</li><li><strong>Safety Features Galore:</strong> Feel confident behind the wheel with features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and traction control.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5XYKT3A66DG356862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Kia Sorento