2013 Kia Sorento

132,542 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

EX | AWD |LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR CAM |LOW KM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

132,542KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8283420
  • Stock #: P7684
  • VIN: 5XYKUCA6XDG346204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7684
  • Mileage 132,542 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

