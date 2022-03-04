$11,299+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8534087
- VIN: 5XYKTCA65DG382580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Very clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUV !! Fully loaded with heated seaats, full power package and so much more. NO ACCIDENTS !! Just a great well taken care of SUV and it shows. Really nice SUV. Great service history as well with recent tires, brakes and full tune up with fresh fluids !! Ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
