2013 Kia Soul
5dr Wgn Auto
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10277121
- VIN: KNDJT2A58D7553140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, loaded Soul with full power package. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and muffler. Ready to go anywhere. Just a great unit that has been well looked after
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
