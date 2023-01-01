Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

145,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sportage

2013 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr SX

2013 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr SX

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10087524
  • VIN: KNDPCCA66D7386818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED..750 per claim.

Super clean Sportage !! LOADED with heated leather seats, navigation, sunroof, back up camera and more. Just a great SUV, ready to go, super clean, well looked after and it shows. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT !!]

Financing Available

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

