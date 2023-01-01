Menu
2013 Kia Sportage

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

AWD 4dr SX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401390
  • VIN: KNDPCCA67D7387038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

SX model so super loaded with heated and cooled leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, back up camera, push button start and so much more !! Great service history with recent engine replacement under warranty, tires, brakes, tune up and more. Drives liek a NEW suv.. ALL WHEEL DRIVE and ready to go anywhere !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

