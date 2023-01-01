$10,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2013 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr SX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10401390
- VIN: KNDPCCA67D7387038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
SX model so super loaded with heated and cooled leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, back up camera, push button start and so much more !! Great service history with recent engine replacement under warranty, tires, brakes, tune up and more. Drives liek a NEW suv.. ALL WHEEL DRIVE and ready to go anywhere !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.